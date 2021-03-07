Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Auction Of First Tweet Gets $2.5 Million Bid

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has listed the first-ever tweet for sale, with bids reaching $2.5 million on March 6. Dorsey’s first post on Twitter was in March 2006. The tweet will be sold as a non-fungible token (NFT), which is a unique digital certificate that states who owns a photo, video or other forms of online media. The post will, however, remain publicly available on the micro-blogging website even after it has been auctioned off.

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

According to BBC, the buyer of the tweet will receive a certificate, digitally signed and verified by Dorsey, as well as the metadata of the original tweet. The data will reportedly include information such as the time the tweet was posted and its context. Dorsey’s post was listed for sale on “Valuables by Cent’, which is a marketplace that was launched three months ago.

Dorsey’s tweet could be a ‘financial investment’

The official website of the ‘Valuables by Cent’ informed that the platform’s founders compare the buying of a tweet to that of a more traditional autograph or piece of memorabilia. It said that owning any digital content can be a “financial investment” and it can hold a “sentimental value”. The website added that like an autograph on a baseball card, the NFT itself is the creator’s autograph on the content, making it scarce, unique and valuable.

According to the media outlet, old offers for Dorsey’s tweet suggest that it was first put up for sale back in December, however, the listing gained more attention after he tweeted the link to it on March 5. The tweet has since been shared thousands of times and within minuted of the tweet being posted, bids had reached more than $88,000. On Saturday, the bids then skyrocketed, with a bid of %1.5 million being usurped by a $2 million offer. ‘Valuable by Cent’ said that 95 per cent of a tweet’s sale will go to the original creator with the remainder going to the website.

(Image: AP)

