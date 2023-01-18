Twitter Removes 'verified' Blue Tick From Taliban Leaders' Accounts, Says Report

After reports emerged that Taliban leaders have managed to get blue ticks on their accounts, it has now come to light that Twitter has removed the "verified account" mark from their handles. This development came after several users expressed outrage against the social media platform for giving blue check marks to hardline Islamist leaders of Afghanistan.

The heads of the Taliban’s department for "access to information," Hedayatullah Hedayat, and the head of the media watchdog in the Ministry of Information and Culture, Abdul Haq Hammad, carried a blue tick on their accounts. Both the Talibani officials have as many as 187,000 and 170,000 followers, respectively.

Twitter ‘verified’ check marks removed from Taliban leaders' accounts

After users firmly raised this issue and expressed anger against Twitter's blue tick policy, it was found that the accounts of Hedayat and Hammad no longer carried the blue check marks, reported The Guardian. One user took to the microblogging site and wrote, "Twitter Blue: Endorsed by the Taliban (laughing out loud)."

As of now, it is not clear whether Twitter has removed the verification tick or not, but it is widely speculated that the blue tick has been removed after several expressed outrage against Musk's blue tick verification policy that allows users to get a check mark for $8 to $11 monthly.

Notably, Taliban leaders have long used Twitter as a medium to spread their message, and they took control of the official Twitter accounts of the preceding government after they seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021. The hardline Islamist regime also took control of the Twitter account of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, which now has a golden check mark.

It is pertinent to note that the Taliban's presence on Twitter has always been a heated issue. Earlier in October 2021, former US President Donald Trump had expressed strong disagreement against the platform's operational authorities, saying, "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced." "This is unacceptable," he said.

Image: AP