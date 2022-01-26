In recent years, the microblogging platform and social networking site, Twitter has been facing criticism and exposed to governmental pressure in a rising number of nations. World governments' requests to have information removed from Twitter have touched an all-time record in the first half of 2021, the social media giant stated on Tuesday. According to Sputnik, Twitter has also been rebuked in the United States for alleged political censorship, like deactivating President Trump's account a year ago.

Twitter's Transparency Center reported in a blog post that governments submitted 43,387 legal claims for content to be deleted from 196,878 accounts between the time period of January 1 to June 30. This number is considered to be the largest amount since the company began publishing transparency reports in 2012.

Sinéad McSweeney, the company's vice president of worldwide public policy and philanthropy, said, "We are facing unprecedented challenges as governments around the world increasingly attempt to intervene and remove content," Sputnik reported. Indicating the situation, he further added, that this danger to privacy and freedom of speech has been a grave concern that deserves an immediate response."

Five nations accounted for 95% of all content removal requests worldwide

In addition to this, it is worth noting that Japan, Russia, Turkey, India, as well as South Korea have been the top five nations making such content removal requests, accounting for 95% of all removal requests worldwide. In reaction to 54% of the demands, the company "withheld" access to information or requested that accounts remove posts.

As per the report, the US has become the largest single source of government information requests, contributing to 24% of all demands received by the organisation in the latest reporting period, with nearly 3,026 requests. These demands represented 27% of all recognised accounts from around the globe, and Twitter responded with 68% of these US demands, in all or in part.

Furthermore, government requests to conserve account information declined by 4% from the last reporting period, which was the past six months of 2020, as per Twitter's transparency report. The United States got 57% of the preservation requests, Sputnik reported.

Apart from government demands, Twitter forced account holders to remove 4.7 million Tweets that were in violation of the platform's guidelines. According to the social media giant, 68% of the Twitter post had lesser than 100 impressions before being removed, with some other 24% having between 100 and 1,000 impressions. Further, Twitter terminated 44,974 distinct accounts in the first half of 2021, which were advocating terrorism and violent groups, saying that 93% of those profiles were identified and terminated proactively.

(Image: Pixabay)