Twitter Showing Gilgit-Baltistan In India? Read What This Report States

In a bizarre incident, Twitter seems to have bloc­ked access to the Government of Pakistan’s account in Gilgit-Baltistan and changed the region’s location to parts of India. Several Twitter users in Gilgit-Baltistan complained that they were unable to access the Pakistan government's official account from their region, as claimed by the dawn.

According to the report, when users in Gilgit-Baltistan turned on the location feature on the app to access the government's official account from the region, tweets sent from the region are marked as originating from Kashmir. When users tried to access the account, a message was displayed stating the “account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand”.

I am in #GilgitBaltistan & @Twitter can't show tweets from @GovtofPakistan, saying that account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand! Hello @TwitterSupport, I'm in Pakistan why can't I see tweets from various accounts I follow including the one mentioned? pic.twitter.com/JVoxQLddpM — Yasir (@yasirhunzai1) July 6, 2023

The Pakistan government's official account has been banned in India since March 2023. In 2022, the account was withheld twice over legal complaints.

Twitter users baffled in Gilgit Baltistan

According to Dawn's report, Twitter user Yasir Hussain said that when he tried to add a location to his tweets, he found that the app was labelling him as being in Jammu and Kashmir than in Gilgit-Baltistan. He further urged Pakistan officials to take serious cognisance of this matter.

Another user Karim Shah Nizari reported that he was unable to add Pakistan's location to his tweets. He said, "The only option we are getting is Jammu and Kashmir.”

'Issues limited to few iOS devices': PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a statement said that the matter had been thoroughly investigated and that no such problem regarding Twitter blocking access to Pakistan’s official account in Gilgit Baltistan and changing the region’s location to parts of India was found.

“After detailed on-ground testing, it appears that any sporadic issues encountered are limited to very few iOS devices, affecting a small number of users,” the PTA said adding that such incidents were not significant and did not reflect a widespread problem.