Twitter To Test New Feature That Allows Users To Control Who Replies To Tweets

Social media platform Twitter on December 8 said that it will be testing a new feature that will enable users to control who will be able to reply to their tweets and who will not. According to reports, this decision comes as the social media giant looks to curb online abuse on its platform. Twitter had also launched a feature in the year 2019 that enabled users to hide certain replies in the comments section of their tweets. This feature was also bought out in an attempt to clean up abusive comments and put a stop to online harassment.

Twitter's attempt to curb online abuse

According to reports, the new feature will give four different options to its users to limit the replies in the comment section. The Global setting will allow anyone to comment, Group setting will give access to only those who the user has followed or mentioned in his/her tweets. The Panel set will only be restricted to those mentioned in the particular tweet whereas the statement setting will enable to post tweets and receive no replies in return. Social media companies have been subject to intense criticism in relation to their failure of addressing cyberbullying on their websites such as hate messages targeting women or people belonging to a certain community.

We want to help people feel safe participating in the conversation on Twitter by giving them more control over the conversations they start. We’ll be experimenting with different options for who can reply to Tweets in early 2020. https://t.co/SLlgboiPQu — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) January 8, 2020

Google CEO introduces a new feature

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently said that the Chrome browser will have a feature that will warn any user if their password has been compromised after accessing a website. To make people know about this feature, Pichai posted a tweet letting everyone know about the tech giant's latest stand on user protection. Pichai promised that Google's Chrome browser will be giving updates in real-time to inform any user if they access a suspicious website. He further added that the company was working on improving its phishing protections to provide real-time updates to users.

To help keep you safe online, @googlechrome will now warn if your username & password have been compromised when you type them into a website. We’re also enhancing phishing protections to be real-time on desktop to alert you when visiting malicious sites. https://t.co/XuStf4sKQP — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 10, 2019

(With inputs from agencies)