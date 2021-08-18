Two Dead As Taliban Open Fire At Protestors For Hoisting Afghanistan's National Flag

While the Taliban has captured most of Afghanistan, resistance has been reported in some parts, with protestors showing their support to the nation by hoisting the Afghan national flag. However, the extremists were quick to reciprocate. In a shocking development, at least two Afghans have died in separate anti-Taliban protests. A person was shot dead while hoisting the national flag on Wednesday in Jalalabad. In another incident, a teenager who also hoisted the national flag was shot on his head in Kot district in the northern Nangarhar province, according to TOLOnews.

Taliban open fires at protesters

The unfurling of the Afghan national flag in several parts of Afghanistan didn't go down well with the Taliban, with the militant group open firing at the protestors leaving many injured and a few dead. They also attacked journalists who were covering the protesting, forgetting their promise of "peace."

Taliban had affirmed that the extremist group wants peace. "Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan will not have any kind of animosity. We want to live peacefully and do not want any tussle with inside or outside forces," the group had said on Tuesday. However, the promise has been betrayed in less than 24 hours.

'Panjshir the last bastion of democracy

In a super-exclusive report from Panjshir Valley, The Republic TV has accessed seven videos from the valley of the anti-Taliban resistance. One of the clips shows a large convoy of soldiers passing through the Anaba district waving the northern alliance flag. Another showed Afghan Army commandos rallying behind Saleh and Massoud. Locals informed Republic that training of commandos has begun in the valley.

Taliban takes over most of Afghanistan

After the Taliban got hold of Kabul, the Afghanistan government led by Ashraf Ghani was forced to surrender. Ghani also fled the country. Following this, Kabul airport has become a crisis centre with thousands of Afghans attempting to flee the country. Ghani, meanwhile, is confirmed to have fled to the United Arab Emirates.

The insurgents had been ousted in a US-led attack in 2001, however, it swiftly grew strength and took charge over Afghanistan after the departure of US and NATO troops.