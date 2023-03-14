Two Dead, Nine Injured As Truck Hits Pedestrians Near Canada's Quebec City

Police in Canada said that two individuals were killed and nine other people were hurt after they were hit by a truck on Monday. A 38-year-old male has been detained, according to Quebec police spokesperson Helene Saint Pierre, and authorities are investigating if the event in the town of Amqui, which is north of Quebec City, was intentional.

“Everything indicates that this is an isolated event,” she said. “There is no more danger in the area and only one suspect,” she added. According to provincial police, the individual is being held at a neighbourhood police station and is conversing with officers. There is still no information on the crash's cause or potential motives as reported by The Guardian.

"My heart is with the people of Amqui, Quebec," says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

The two deceased are in their 60s and 70s, respectively. According to the authorities, three children are also among those hurt. The conditions of two of the injured are critical. According to eyewitnesses, a truck struck numerous pedestrians on a sidewalk before driving a further 400–500 metres along the road and hitting more individuals.

Another witness described the incident as one of "desolation" on the radio show Ici Radio-Canada Telek as reported by The Guardian.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his sorrow on the incident. He took to Twitter and said: "My heart is with the people of Amqui, Quebec today. As we learn more about the tragic events that have taken place, I’m keeping everyone affected in my thoughts. And to the first responders: Thank you for acting quickly, courageously, and professionally."

Canadian Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino tweeted: "I’m shocked and saddened by the awful events in Amqui this afternoon. As we wait for more details, my thoughts are with all those affected by this horrific act of violence. Thank you to law enforcement and first responders for their tireless efforts."