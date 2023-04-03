Two Flight Attendants Sue Ex Lebanese PM Saad Hariri For Harassment On Plane

Two flight attendants have sued ex-Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri for "harassment" on his private plane. The women say that they were sexually assaulted by Lebanon's former leader, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in New York accessed by CNN. The hostesses took their complaint to the US District Court on March 20. They have accused Saad El-Din Rafik Al-Hariri and five co-defendants of sexual harassment and "rape".

'Used position of authority in airline for sexual gratification'

"The plaintiffs, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, allege Hariri of the 'brutal workplace rape' of Doe 2," the American outlet reported, citing the lawsuit. Former Lebanon leader also faces accusations of "sexual assault, and sexual harassment of both Plaintiffs," court document read. The incident took place between 2006 to 2009 on board the Saudi Oger plane. The plane company is owned by Hariri. "The two plaintiffs worked for Saudi Oger," the lawsuit mentioned. It added that Doe 1 "quit her job in 2009, and Doe 2 was fired". The former Prime Minister subjected both plaintiffs “to an atmosphere permeated with inappropriate sexual contact, coercion, harassment, and demands sexual favours," says the lawsuit.

“Defendant S. HARIRI abused his position of authority in the airline for his own sexual gratification while repeatedly victimizing both Plaintiffs,” the document further adds.

Ex Lebanon PM's press office denied the accusations, saying that the lawsuit filed by the hostesses "is full of completely false and unacceptable accusations, aimed at provocation and slander against Prime Minister Hariri.” The office noted that it would be the third time that the two plaintiffs have filed a case against Hariri in New York. "This is nothing but a defamation campaign orchestrated by two women who are looking for financial gain, there is no truth to these baseless allegations," the statement of the press office to CNN read. The plaintiffs filed the complaint under the New York’s Adult Survivors Act.