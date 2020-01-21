Two Friends Turn Their Car Into Mobile Driving Golf Range

Golf and viral stories have never gone hand-in-hand, but last week when two amateur golfers decided to turn their car into a mobile driving golf range, the story got the buzz it deserved.

A video shared on YouTube shows how two friends created the portable golf driving range. The bizarre range was created by 23-year-old John and his friend Kurt after the duo took their car on a long journey through Europe and decided to convert it into a range.

Mobile driving golf range

In the 15-minute long video, John and Kurt start by fixing the car and then giving it a proper touch with colour and other required pieces of equipment. The plan was to take the car to Scotland while taking golf breaks in between.

Interestingly, John and Kurt have no previous experience in car mechanics. John works an admin job while Kurt in an architect who renovates flat. But despite all of that, the duo decided to make a portable golf driving range from scratch.

After the two friends are done completing the car, they take it for a ride to a nearby area where the duo tests the durability of the car. They hop on the car and then take a few shots before heading back to their home.

According to John, the idea came when he and his friend were on a tour covering 12 countries in 11 days. John and Kurt were carrying their golf clubs and looked for places to play while on the long journey and that is when it dawned on Imrie to create a mobile driving range.

John in the video urges his followers to come back again for the next video as they didn't have much time to go out in this one. "Mad effort went into making this car and of course as soon as we can, we will be fixing her up and taking her out for a round of golf in public," John wrote on YouTube. John also asked his followers to suggest some unreal locations where they can play golf.

