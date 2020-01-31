Two Indian Sailors Killed, Several Missing As Tanker Catches Fire In Persian Gulf: Report

Two Indian sailors lost their lives and several others remain missing after a Panamanian-flagged crude oil supertanker caught fire off the UAE coast in the Persian Gulf. According to media reports, around 55 people, including 12 crew members, were on board the tanker at the time of the accident.

The Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport, in a statement, said that the tanker was 21 miles off the UAE coast when the fire broke out on the evening of January 29, reported a UAE-based English daily.

Rescue operation underway

The authorities reportedly said that the blaze was quickly brought under control by fire-fighters and rescue and emergency response teams provided relief to the crew after receiving a distress call. They added that the effort to trace the missing persons is underway but have not confirmed the details on the number of missing persons.

On January 30, British Maritime Trade Operations reportedly said that it had received reports, via email, of a vessel on fire northwest of Sharjah. The vessel is reportedly owned by Ullib Shipping Inc. with offices in Singapore and had 16 Indians and Pakistanis as part of the crew, stuck aboard for more than a year due to an ownership dispute.

(With inputs from agencies)