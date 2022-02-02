Two Killed, Dozens Injured In Blast At Pro-military Rally On Myanmar Army Rule Anniversary

On the first anniversary of the military takeover that deposed Aung Suu Kyi's civilian government in Myanmar, a severe blast took place at a pro-military demonstration in a town on the nation's eastern border with Thailand.

This explosion claimed the lives of two people while injuring several others, AP reported citing local media reports. However, the cause of the explosion remained unknown at the time. Further, on Tuesday, a countrywide strike was conducted to mark Myanmar's army-seized control's anniversary.

According to AP, citizens stayed home and enterprises were closed in a sign of protest to army control, as seen by video and photos posted on social media of a "silent strike" that deserted roadways in Yangon and other cities.

The Burmese military overthrew President Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi's elected administration on February 2021, just as their National League for Democracy party was set to begin its second term in power after securing an overwhelming election victory.

The Military Junta also established martial law and imprisoned democratic leaders, as well as violently suppressed anti-coup demonstrations. Myanmar's military junta, led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, had staged a coup against the country's democratic government.

Even though 1,500 people have been killed appoximately, the administration has not been able to put down the insurgency. Violence had also been reported, as the country is grappling with an insurrection that some United Nations experts are currently describing as a civil war.

US imposes sanctions on Myanmar's military rule anniversary

Furthermore, on the anniversary of Myanmar Junta's one-year rule, the United States and others condemned the military coup once more. In a statement, US President Joe Biden urged the military to release Suu Kyi and other prisoners to put Myanmar back on the path to democracy.

The US has even placed further penalties on Myanmar authorities on Monday, in addition to those already in place against top military officers. Restrictions were placed on any assets the authorities on the list may have in the United States and prevent Americans from trading with them. Similar measures have been announced in the United Kingdom and Canada.

In addition to this, according to U.N. deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq, the UN demands an elected government to be reestablished in Myanmar and all prisoners to be freed including Aung San Suu Kyi.

(Image: AP/ shutterstock)