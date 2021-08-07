Two Myanmar Nationals Apprehended In New York Over Charges Of Plotting Attack On UN Envoy

The US authorities, on Friday, arrested two Myanmar nationals from New York for conspiring a violent attack on Myanmar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the two men arrested for plotting an attack on Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun were identified as Phyo Hein Htut, 28, and Ye Hein Zaw, 20. Both of them have been charged with two separate complaints and will be presented at the US District Court in White Plains before Magistrate Judge Andrew E. Krause on Saturday.

Kyaw Moe Tun represents Myanmar's elected civilian government.

Arms dealer to Myanmar military also involved

According to the allegations in the two complaints filed, Phyo Hein Htut communicated with an arms dealer in Thailand who has been actively involved in supplying weapons to the Myanmar military, which ousted the country's elected government in February this year. The complaint further alleges that both Htut and the arms dealer had agreed to execute the plan in which the former would hire attackers to hurt the UN envoy. Their main motive was to force Kyaw Moe Tun to step down from his post. If the ambassador had refused, the attackers' plan was to kill him.

'Time was of the essence'

According to a call recording which is currently submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Zaw contacted Htut by cellphone and transferred approximately $4,000 through a money transfer app as an advance payment. Later, Htut demanded an additional $1,000 to conduct the attack on the Ambassador in Westchester County. Zaw accepted the deal and gave a green signal to execute the plan. However, both of them were intercepted by New York Police before they could execute the planned attack.

The FBI's acting assistant director Jacqueline Maguire, who was a key officer in decrypting the attack said, "Time was of the essence when we received information about a threat to Myanmar’s Ambassador to the United Nations. It is the result of the Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and each of our partner law enforcement agencies that worked quickly and diligently to track down the men."

Attorney Audrey Strauss in a press statement, "As alleged, Phyo Hein Htut and Ye Hein Zaw plotted to seriously injure or kill Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations in a planned attack on a foreign official that was to take place on American soil. We commend the tireless work of our law enforcement partners at all levels of government to ensure the safety of foreign diplomats and officials."

(Image Credit: Kyaw Moe Tun/Twitter)