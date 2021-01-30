Two Pipe Bombs Found Near US Capitol On Jan 6 Were Planted A Night Before, Reveals FBI

FBI on January 29 said it found “new information” regarding the two pipe bombs found near the Democratic and Republican party headquarters discovered on January 6 during the US Capitol riot and claimed they were planted a night before the insurrection. The federal authorities still investigating the US Capitol attack that took place earlier this month, in a new wanted poster, increased the reward for information about the pipe bomber. It also released the new details as well as photos of a suspect on Friday underscoring the urgency of the US Justice Department of treating the inquiry that is one of the most twisted mysteries for the law enforcement.

As per the FBI poster and news release, the pipe bombs were placed between 7:30 and 8:30 PM on January 5 (local time), which is the night before thousands of former US President Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building, damaged properties and caused a riot that killed at least five including one police officer. The FBI even identified the shoes of a potential suspect captured in a CCTV, as Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes in yellow, black, and grey, and included enhanced photos of them, along with photos of the devices.

The #FBI and @ATFWashington are offering up to $100,000 for information about the individual(s) who placed pipe bombs at the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on January 5. https://t.co/f5uzC59PAC pic.twitter.com/NJxepq8PEV — FBI (@FBI) January 29, 2021

Reward increased for the second time

Further, the reward for any information regarding the person leading to the location, arrest and conviction of the individual along with others involved for placing two pipe bombs is now $100,000. Earlier, the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had already increased the reward once to $75,000 earlier this month. The reward money was increased again on Friday as officials are also ramping up the security preparations ahead of the Senate’s impeachment trial of Trump. It has now been several weeks of US authorities being on their toes for attacks on soft targets in the nation’s capital.

Earlier, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on January 28, said that House members could pay for additional security measures with their congressional allowances. While speaking to media reporters, Pelosi also stressed that on the need to pass additional funding for member security as "the enemy is within the House of Representatives." "It shouldn't be that not only is the president of the United States inciting an insurrection but keeps fanning the flame endangering the security of members of Congress, to the point that they're even concerned about members in the House of Representatives being a danger to them," she said.

