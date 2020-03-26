Two Rockets Hit Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraqi Military

Iraqi military on March 26 confirmed that two rockets hit inside Baghdad's highly fortified Green Zone, the base of Iraq's government and the US Embassy. According to the news agency AFP, the two rockets hit near the Baghdad Operations Command, which coordinates Iraq’s police and military forces. In a statement released by the Iraqi military, the command centre is a few hundred metres away from the US Embassy, which has faced regular attacks of this magnitude in the past.

The statement further added that the rockets were fired from the al-Nahda area of Baghdad and were the latest attack to target Green Zone since three rockets hit an area near the embassy last March 17. According to reports, no casualties have been reported so far from the area. The US interests in Iraq have been hit by several rockets in this month alone with the most notorious being the Basmaya training camp and two separate attacks on Camp Taji.

Attack on US interests

The Iraqi military on March 17 reported that two rockets hit a base hosting US-led coalition forces in Baghdad. A statement released by the military said that the rockets hit Basmaya base south of Baghdad late Monday night, without reporting any casualties. According to reports, the base at the time of the attack was also housing Spanish troops who are fighting ISIS in Iraq as part of US-led NATO forces.

