Two Saudi Humanitarian Aid Planes Land In Afghan With Nearly 200 Tons Of Relief Material

To avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia's humanitarian relief shipment was delivered to the War-torn nation on December 16. For the very first time, planes that took part in a Saudi aid airlift mission to assist as well as support the vulnerable population of Afghanistan arrived yesterday in Kabul, as per Arab News. Six planes carrying over 197 tons of food items and shelter have been dispatched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center. Further, Sputnik reported that two of six planes had already landed in the nation.

According to Arab News, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center which deployed two planes carried 1,647 food baskets and 192 shelter bags. The assistance operation, which involved six relief planes was conducted under the orders of King Salman and the crown prince, according to King Salman relief General Supervisor Abdullah Al-Rabeeah.

General Supervisor further added that the centre will also send a land convoy of 200 vehicles from Pakistan to help Afghan citizens in need, Arab News reported. Further, in the attendance of the Saudi consul, the vice president of Afghanistan's Red Crescent accepted the donation.

Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Afghanistan's economy has been in rapid decline since the Taliban gained control of Kabul on August 15. It is worth noting that the suspension of international assistance, the freezing of Afghan government assets, as well as imposition of global sanctions against the Taliban have thrown the already impoverished country into a full-fledged financial downturn.

The Afghan central bank's $9 billion in assets, which is mostly held in the United States, have been frozen, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has halted around $450 million, according to the Associated Press. Looking at the critical condition, the global community has been assisting the Afghan people in many ways, ranging from governments to non-governmental groups.

In a recent development, on December 10, donors to the World Bank approved the distribution of USD 280 million to tackle the nation's humanitarian situation. Donors to the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund have committed to contribute the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Program (WFP) USD 280 million by the end of December, as per Sputnik.

(Image: AP/ @plane_spot/ Represntative Image)