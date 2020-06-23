Five Simple Tips To Help You Make The Most Of Your Trip Even On Shoestring Budget

While travelling domestically or internationally on a very tight budget one has to remember that hard work is the sole key to making the most out of any trip. Travelling at minimal costs gives an unimaginable satisfaction that every backpacker craves for and to do that effectively one has to follow just two simple steps. Firstly, forget about comfort and ease because these are the only two things that can hold someone back from enjoying a low-cost travel experience.

Look for options

While travelling, the first thing that comes into mind is 'stay', it can either be at a hotel, lodge, resort, or even hostel. But remember to never look at a five-star hotel when there are limited resources that one can spend on accommodation. Because travelling is not about 'staying' it is about exploring and a single bed hostel room will also do the job unless someone is not planning to spend the time inside four walls the whole trip. Always look for cheap hotels, lodges, hostels and then compare the prices before booking one because it is the most important thing while travelling on a shoestring budget.

Local cuisine

Food is the most important thing for a human being and also for a traveller. Always remember to try local cuisines and delicacies rather than opting for usual food chains, because one, they are going to cost you cheaper than those fancy restaurants and second, it is part of travelling and experiencing the local culture. While travelling, local culture is what people look for and what better than food to experience it first hand. These two simple steps will definitely make travelling far cheaper and most importantly engaging, which again will come with a lot of new experiences.

Local transport

Backpackers must always look for local transport while travelling because it can drastically lower the cost of a trip as it is mostly cheap and reliable to explore places than travelling by hired vehicles. Local transport is one way to explore a place at a very low cost and at the same time it also gives you the opportunity to interact with local people, which provides interesting insights into the cultural differences and similarities.

Free attractions

One can always find local tourist attractions that offer a free tour at least for a few hours each day or sometimes even a day each week. One just needs to be paying more attention to the nitty-gritty of every place, he or she wants to visit. Museums are the best example of this as many of them across the world offer free visiting hours each week for tourists and sometimes even a free day each month. One needs to plan accordingly to find these places where they offer free visiting hours or day, so the cost of tickets could be saved.

Packing stuff

And finally when it comes to travelling, packing luggage plays a vital role in deciding how long and far one can go without worrying much about their stuff. Always pack fewer things when going for a vacation because luggage is what restricts people sometimes in going farther away. And also, heavy luggage can sometimes cost you more than accommodation because planes have a weight limit and if surpassed they charge you to the last penny in your pocket.

(Image Credit: AP)