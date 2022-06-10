Two US Tourists Fined For Causing $26,000 Damage To Rome's Iconic Spanish Steps

Two tourists from the United States have been fined and temporarily banned from Rome's historic city center after damaging the city's Spanish Steps with electric scooters. They have caused €25,000 ($26,000) worth of damage, said officials. According to the police, they stopped tourists, aged 28 and 29, around 2:45 a.m (local time) after a scooter was thrown down the steps, also known as the Trinità de Monti.

"A couple of American tourists launched a scooter three times down the steps of Trinità dei Monti, damaging the third-to-last travertine step of the second ramp on the side towards the climb of San Sebastianello," read a statement from the city's Capitoline Superintedency cultural heritage office, as per CNN. "The pair were fined around €400 ($425.38) each "in accordance with the provisions of the Urban Police Regulations," the police stated.

It is to mention that the incident, which was recorded by passerby, comes less than a month after a Saudi man was held in Spain for allegedly driving a rented Maserati sports car down the 18th-century landmark.

The video shows an unidentified 29-year-old man riding a rented scooter along the 18th-century UNESCO World Heritage Site, where tourists were even prohibited from sitting in 2018. Further, the man's 28-year-old female companion, who was following him on her own e-scooter, pushes the vehicle down the famous set of steps, where it crashes with a loud thud, New York Post reported.

The woman then threw the electric scooter two more times "for sheer amusement," as per the Italian-language newspaper La Repubblica, damaging several of the marble stairs to crack.

A 10-centimeter (four-inch) block of marble was reportedly displaced as a result of the event, the report added.

The police further revealed that the man and woman were forbidden from approaching the area around the steps for two days. As per local media, officers allowed US tourists to return to their hotel after seizing their electric scooters.

The Spanish Steps are one of Rome's most well-known landmarks. From 1723 to 1725, the massive stairway of 135 steps was constructed with funds bestowed by French diplomat Étienne Gueffier, connecting the Trinità dei Monti church and the Spanish Embassy at the top of the staircase to the Holy See in the Palazzo Monaldeschi at the bottom of the steps.

