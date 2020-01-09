Two-year-old Undergoes Surgery After Swallowing 23 Magnetic Beads

A 2-year-old boy swallowed 23 magnetic beads while he was at his grandparents' home in Tennessee, United States. According to media reports, the two-year-old Caiden was at his grandparents' house when mother Nikki Cooke and father Josh found out about the incident. His parents immediately took Caiden to the hospital where an X-ray was done and doctors confirmed that the boy had swallowed 23 magnetic leads.

The parents were shocked after doctors informed that surgery would be needed in order to remove those magnetic beads from his stomach. Caiden's father Josh said he went from zero emotions to thinking that his 2-year-old boy would have to undergo a surgery. Josh said he started thinking about the surgery ever since he consulted the doctor.

Surgery was reportedly successfully performed on the child and he is recovering from it. Dr Harold Lovvorn, Associate Professor of Pediatric Surgery at Monroe Carell Jr Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, said the beads would have caused a lot of damage if it would have passed through the intestinal tract differently.

In another incident, a 22-year-old Chinese woman accidentally swallowed a 30 centimetres long tube. The woman identified as Xiao Lu was using the tube to throw up for weight loss. The woman told the doctors that she bought the tube online and she has been using it to lose weight.

Xiao Lu told the doctors that she had been using the method for quite some time and it got stuck inside her oesophagus accidentally. Doctors said the tube was inside her stomach touching the stomach wall, while the other end was near her voice box.

While a 29-year-old woke up to a horrifying incident realising that her engagement ring was no longer on her finger. Instead, it had been swallowed by her in a dream. She penned down the bizarre incident and posted it on Facebook. Jenna Evans of San Diego, California, ultimately had to undergo an upper endoscopy to remove the 2.4-carat diamond ring. Jenna lived to tell her tale, by posting the entire ordeal on Facebook.

