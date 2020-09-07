Typhoon Haishen Unleashes Rain And Strong Winds In Southern Japanese Islands

Typhoon Haishen, the second powerful storm to hit Japan within a week, bought heavy rains and gusty winds on the country's southern islands on Sunday, September 6. As per reports, the typhoon blew off rooftops and snapped power as it headed northward into regions prone to flooding and mudslides.

Japan's meteorological department issued warnings of incessant rainfall and alerted people to be prepared with shelter homes and stock up adequate food and water.

Evacuation warning issued

According to reports, many rivers on the central southwestern island of Kyushu are at the risk of overflowing and the authorities have issued an evacuation warning for more than 50,000 people in Okinawa and Kyushu including Kagoshima and Nagasaki prefectures. Meteorological dept. official Yoshihisa Nakamoto is reported to have said people should not fear as they will have evacuation camps with proper social distancing measures in place.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that Typhoon Haishen, which means “sea god” in Chinese had sustained winds of about 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour after battering Okinawa and the southern Kyushu island of Amami Oshima early Sunday. In the wake of the powerful typhoon, bullet trains were temporarily halted and dozens of flights have been cancelled keeping in mind the safety measures.

Earlier this week, Typhoon Maysak wreaked havoc in southern Japan injuring dozens of people and snapping power supply. A livestock ship from New Zealand also sunk due to stormy weather conditions in the East China Sea. Japan coast guard rescued a second survivor on Friday, September 4 off the coast of Amami Oshima island.

The Japanese coast guard official said that the rescuers also spotted dozens of livestock floating in the area. Another Filipino crew member, Chief Officer Edvardo Sareno, was reported to have been rescued late Wednesday. Coast guard video showed rescuers carefully maneuvering their boat in deep waters to pluck Sareno from the water. The 11,947-ton ship was carrying 43 crew and 5,800 livestock which left New Zealand in mid-August was heading to Tangshan on China’s eastern coast.

