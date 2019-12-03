Typhoon Kammuri Hits The Philippines, Over 3 Lakh People Evacuated

Typhoon Kammuri hit the shores of the Philippines on December 3, moving ahead with strong winds causing heavy rains in the capital city of Manila. Due to the monster typhoon, thousands of people were displaced to shelter homes. The authorities closed the Manila international airport due to safety concerns.

Typhoon Kammuri hits Philippines

According to the weather forecast Typhoon Kammuri is moving ahead with the wind velocity of 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour, and sustained maximum wind speed of 205 kph as it progresses towards the northwest. The powerful storm lashed the window panes and destroyed the roofs of many houses. There were more than three lakh people who were evacuated. The storm lashed at the shores of the Philippines on December 1, passing through the south of Manila which is home to more than 13 million people and thousands of athletes at the regional Southeast Asian Games.

READ: Thousands Evacuate As Philippines Prepares For Typhoon Kammuri

Junie Castillo, a disaster officer in one of the areas first hit by the typhoon said that the typhoon uprooted several trees and shredded the roofs of many houses. The authorities are still working to estimate the damage caused by the typhoon. The police reported that a 33- year old man died due to electric shock while securing his roof during the typhoon. Ed Monreal, airport authority general manager informed that Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport remained closed due to fast-moving winds caused by Kammuri. The authorities did not disclose how long the airport will remain closed but said that the operations will resume depending on the weather conditions. They, however, gave an estimate of 11:00pm (1500 GMT) on Tuesday. The officials put out a statement warning the passengers to avoid coming to the airport. There were a total of 500 flights that were canceled due to bad weather

READ: Scientists: Thousands Of Planets Could Be Orbiting Around Black Holes

The weather bureau has warned for rain-included landslides along with storm surges of up to three meters which can potentially hit the coastal areas in the eastern Philippines. The nation is reportedly hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people and putting citizens in disaster-prone areas in a situation of constant poverty. The deadliest typhoon recorded to hit the country was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which left nearly 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

READ: Albania Calls For International Help To Recover From Quake

READ: Australians Urged To Evacuate Immediately As Bushfires Loom Large