Typhoon Lupit Washes Away Japan's 27-year-old Iconic Pumpkin Sculpture Into Sea

Japan's iconic pumpkin sculpture was swept away into the sea by Typhoon Lupit which made landfall Sunday night, August 8 in the Southwestern part of the country. The giant black and yellow polka-dotted pumpkin sculpture was designed by famous artist Yayoi Kusama. The 6-foot-tall, 8-foot-wide sculpture was made of plastic and installed on a pier facing the Seto Inland Sea in Naoshima. The installation has been in place since 1994 and survived its share of bad weather with the help of locals who usually moved the sculpture to safety before any incoming storm. However, this time, locals missed moving it and the sculpture failed to stand its ground against the extreme weather and ended up getting tossed into the sea. A video posted on Twitter shows the sculpture being swept from its perch at the edge of a pier and sent tumbling into the Sea. The wave loosened the sculpture from its metal fastenings at high tides and then repeatedly slammed it into the pier before sweeping it into the water.

Kusama's finest work destroyed by typhoon

The pumpkin was Kusama's one of the finest works which now lies in three pieces. Staff at the Benesse Art Site, which owns the sculpture, are looking into the possibility of repairing it and reinstalling it in its original spot. Speaking on this, a staff member said that some smaller pieces were lost in the sea but they have managed to retrieve three main sections that are being stored at the art site. He further said that although experts are determining whether it is possible to reconstruct the iconic sculpture, the authorities might have to also take artist Kusama's inputs to rebuild her creation. However, she is now in her early 90s and is residing in a mental health institution in Tokyo since the 1970s. According to the Benesse Art Site, It was one of the largest pumpkins that Kusama had made. It was also her first open-air sculpture. It is to be noted here that this week Typhoon Lupit lashed Japan with strong winds and heavy rain. Its central atmospheric pressure was recorded at 985 hectopascals, with winds reaching 23 meters per second and maximum gusts of up to 35 meters per second.

Image Credits: @ppdisundia / Twitter