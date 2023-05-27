Typhoon Mawar Sets Sight On Taiwan, Japan And Philippines; Strongest Storm Since 2021

Typhoon Mawar, the strongest storm system in more than two years, is racing through the Pacific, whipping up 70-foot waves amid winds of 200 mph as the atmospheric buzz saw cruises over warm ocean waters. The meteorological monster may last for days with Category 5-level strength before eventually diminishing as it approaches Taiwan.

Inhabitants of Guam, North Pacific Ocean, woke up on Thursday to assess the damage after a night of fierce winds and lightning storms from Typhoon Mawar, which brought down coconut and mango trees and knocked out power to much of the U.S. Pacific territory.

People waited in line outside the open stores to purchase food and supplies. As many businesses were operating without electricity, the internet was only accepting cash; nevertheless, to make the situation worse, some ATMs were inoperable.

As Mawar passed over the open ocean, the storm was upgraded to a super typhoon, which means that its maximum sustained winds were at least 150 miles per hour.

According to a local National Weather Service meteorologist, the storm passed over Guam on Wednesday "just prior to midnight" local time with gusts of roughly 140 mph, which are considered Category 4-level winds. Reportedly, the winds of tropical cyclone Mawar have been the strongest since the year 2021, when Typhoon Chanthu hit in the month of September. Guam experienced 28 inches of rain along with 100+ mph winds. In the past 20 years, Mawar has been the most powerful typhoon to track close to Guam.

Zooming in on #SuperTyphoonMawar via Himiwari-9 IR imagery. The eyewall replacement cycle (ERC) that commenced east of Guam is complete and #TyphoonMawar has re-intensified into a symmetrical Category 5 #typhoon spinning around a very large round eye. https://t.co/VrQjypxCsj pic.twitter.com/euWYztzQhQ — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) May 25, 2023

On Friday morning, the maximum winds of the storm Mawar, declined to 165 mph.

As the storm approached on Tuesday, President Biden declared an emergency for Guam, allowing federal agencies to assist with relief efforts.

According to NASA, "the typhoon maintained its category 4 strength as the storm’s centre traversed the Rota Channel, between the islands of Guam and Rota, at about 9 p.m. local time on May 24. The eye’s southern wall passed over much of Guam, according to the U.S. National Weather Service, and delivered the most extreme winds to the northern-third of the island."

As it approaches the Philippines, the storm is predicted to gradually shift to the north, perhaps missing the nation. Forecasters may find it challenging to further anticipate its course due to competing meteorological systems in the area; it may head in the direction of Taiwan or veer northeast away from the island.