Typhoon Maysak Hits South Korea: 1 Killed, 2200 Evacuated

A typhoon swept through South Korea’s southern and eastern coast on September 3 and has killed at least 1 person. Reports suggest that more than 2,000 people evacuated to temporary shelters in the region as the typhoon brought in strong winds and heavy rains. Typhoon Maysak brought winds with maximum speed of 140 kilometers per hour.

Typhoon maysak has hard hit South Korea as a woman was killed after her apartment window was shattered into pieces in the port city of Busan and a man aged around 60 was injured as he was crushed by a refrigerator. More than 2,200 South Koreans have evacuated their homes due to the storm. The heavy winds resulted in the toppling of trees, utility poles and lamp posts. The winds have also ripped off signboards, and flooded various homes. Around 120,000 homes were left without power throughout the night across Jeju Island.

South Korea’s Meteorological Administration said, “The typhoon's influence on our country will gradually weaken”. Maysak was supposed to make landfall again in North Korea. As a result of this, state media in Pyongyang was on high alert as it carried live broadcasts of the deadly situation. South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety reportedly said that 4 nuclear power reactors near Busan were shut down automatically. However, there was no leak of radioactive materials.

Maysak is the second typhoon to hit the region in the same week. Previously, Typhoon Bavi hit South Korea accompanied by maximum winds of 133 kilometers per hour. However, South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said there were no casualties reported. Damage to building, walls, roads and other structures was reported. To take precautions and ensure the safety of its citizens, South Korean authorities halted some railroad services, shut down public parks and sea bridges. The authorities also moved hundreds of fishing boats and passenger vessels to ensure safety.

