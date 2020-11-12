Typhoon Vamco Strikes Northeastern Philippines Leaving 1 Dead And 3 Missing

Typhoon Vamco struck northeastern Philippines provinces on Wednesday, November 11, leaving one person dead and three people missing. As per reports, the typhoon hit the Philippines with sustained winds of 140 kilometers (87 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 195 kph (121 mph). Officials said that nearly 200,000 people have been evacuated to ensure safety in the region.

According to reports, Philippines Military Chief of Staff Gen. Gilbert Gapay said, "This typhoon will test once more our spirit, bruised but not broken." The latest typhoon comes a few days after Typhoon Goni made landfall in the Southern part of the Philippines' Luzon island.

Typhoon Goni triggered flash floods and mudslides on the island as it brought together intense winds and torrential rains. Quezon and outlying provinces have hardly recovered from the devastation caused by Goni. As per the Office of Civil Defence, more than 187,000 villagers fled for safety and about half of them will be taking shelter in government-run evacuation centers.

Typhoon Goni was the 18th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year. Ricardo Jalad, the executive director of NDRRMC, in an online briefing, informed that nearly 3,50,000 were evacuated from areas that were prone to flooding, including capital Manila.

Nearly a million people were moved to emergency shelters as a precautionary measure. The typhoon caused flooding in low-lying areas of Albay and Camarines Sur, especially areas with poor drainage systems. The typhoon forced the authorities to shut the international airport in Manila for 24 hours. Prior to that, Philippines was hit by Typhoon Molave, which killed 22 people across the country and damaged properties and crops.

