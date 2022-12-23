The UAE ambassador to the United Nations has condemned the authoritarian Taliban regime after the draconian administration banned women from entering universities in Afghanistan. On Wednesday, Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN, put out a very stern statement against the recent regressive law imposed by the Taliban. On Tuesday, the Talibani Higher education ministry banned women from entering universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect. Following the ban, protests erupted in different cities of Afghanistan including Kabul. While women took to the streets and chanted slogans against the Taliban, men also joined the protest and walked out from the universities. The Taliban forces responded to the protest violently as several protestors were beaten and arrested.

In the statement, Nusseibeh expressed, “UAE’s strong condemnation of the most recent decision by the Taliban to ban Afghan women and girls from accessing higher education." The UAE stressed that the decision profoundly jeopardizes the international community’s efforts to engage with the Taliban in the interest of the Afghan people. It further called for the “swift” reversal of the Taliban's decision since it violates the “fundamental human rights and contravenes the teaching of Islam”.

The UAE stressed that it supports Afghanistan’s commitment to sovereignty, stating that “The UAE will remain steadfast in its longstanding support for and commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, stability, security, and prosperity, in cooperation with regional and international partners." Meanwhile, the representatives from the US, Germany, the UAE and several other nations have condemned the recent decree that hinders the rights of women in Afghanistan.

Taliban defend the ban amid global criticism

The UAE ambassador was not the only one who condemned the regressive decree passed by the authoritarian regime. The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, took to Twitter to criticise the ban as he wrote: “Deeply dismayed by the announcement from the Taliban denying women the right to university education. Afghan women deserve better. Afghanistan deserves better. The Taliban have just definitively set back their objective of being accepted by the international community.”

On the other hand, the minister of higher education in Taliban government stated the move was taken because female students were “not adhering” to the Taliban’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code, reported the Guardian.