UAE Sentences Man To 10 Years For Killing One, Stabbing Indian Woman And Her Child

A Sudanese man was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a criminal court in the United Arab Emirates for stabbing an Indian woman and her seven-year-old daughter. The Sudanese man also murdered another person during the incident that took place on January 16, 2019. The 43-year-old man killed a Sudanese man and stabbed the Indian woman and her daughter multiple times in the lift of a building.

Read: WATCH: SP Suresh Chandra Rawat Holds Press Meet Over Businessman’s Murder In Lucknow

The criminal court's verdict

The criminal court on Sunday pronounced its verdict in which it stated that the convict will serve seven years in jail for the murder of a fellow citizen and three years for stabbing a woman and her seven-year-old daughter. Local media reported that the convict will be deported to the country of his origin after serving the entire prison term in the United Arab Emirates. The accused was also ordered to pay Dhiram 200,000 (USD 54,450) to the family of the deceased.

Read: Uttar Pradesh: Police File Chargesheet Against 13 Accused In Kamlesh Tiwari Murder Case

The Indian woman during her previous hearings said that she was returning to her home in Sharjah's Al Butaina area when she was attacked in the elevator of a lift. The accused stabbed her multiple times on back, shoulder, and hand and also left her seven-year-old daughter injured. After the police arrived on the scene they found the accused standing with a wielded knife in his hand.

Read: Jamal Khashoggi Murder: US Welcomes Saudi Arabia's Verdict; Turkey Calls It 'mockery'

The man was arrested and taken to the police station where he confessed to the murder and stabbing. The man claimed to be suffering from psychological pressure due to family problems. The deceased man's wife Fadwa told the international media that her husband was a nice human being and never hesitated in helping someone. According to Fadwa, the victim was a graduate from the University of Baroda, India and could speak Hindi fluently.

Read: AIIMS Team Performs Second Postmortem On 4 Accused In Hyderabad Vet's Rape & Murder Case