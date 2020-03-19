UAE extends travel ban, restricts incoming travelers amid coronavirus pandemic

The United Arab Emirates has extended its travel ban to deny entry to residency visa holders, international media reported. According to a UAE state agency, the new restrictions would go into effect starting from March 19. UAE has reported 113 confirmed cases of infection and no deaths as for March 19

This comes as the country’s government temporarily banned its nations from travelling abroad, international media reported. Earlier this week, the UAE reportedly suspended issuing all tourist visas and most work permits.

Central Bank pledges USD 27 billion

The central bank of the United Arab Emirates on March 15 announced a USD 27 billion stimulus package to deal with the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The money will go toward supporting the country's banks, and regulatory limits on loans will be eased.

Nations across the Middle East have pledged to stimulate their economies as they weather the global pandemic, which has led to widespread school closures, the cancellation of sporting and other events, as well as sweeping lockdowns in some hard-hit areas.

For most people, the new Coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Most people recover in a matter of weeks. But the virus is highly contagious and can be spread by individuals with no visible symptoms.

Countries across the Middle East have imposed sweeping travel restrictions, cancelled public events and in some cases called on non-essential businesses to close for the coming weeks. Dubai Parks & Resorts announced it would be closed through the end of the month. The sprawling amusement park, built at a cost of USD 3 billion, has lost hundreds of millions of dollars since opening.

