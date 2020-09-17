UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah Meets Pompeo, Congressional Leaders After Signing Accord

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while concluding his visit to Washington for the historic signing of an accord with Israel, met with his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo and other Congressional leaders. During the meeting on September 17, Sheikh Abdullah and US officials discussed bilateral relations between the two countries apart from underscoring how the accord will advance peace and stability in the region.

Historic Abraham Accord signed

Sheikh Abdullah was in Washington to sign the historic Abraham Accord between UAE and Israel. The US-brokered deal would see normalisation of ties between the two Middle Eastern nations. When the agreement was announced last month, UAE became the third Muslim country in the world to normalise ties with Israel.

"During the briefings, Sheikh Abdullah thanked the Members of Congress for their leadership and overwhelming support for the UAE-Israel accord, while also underscoring the UAE’s longstanding commitment to the Palestinian people. In addition, Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of the decades-long UAE-US partnership, which he called the UAE’s most important and strategic relationship. He noted that for over a decade the UAE has remained the largest export market for US goods and services in the Middle East," said a press release issued by the UAE Foreign Ministry.

Apart from Sheikh Abdullah and Mike Pompeo, the meeting was attended by Senator Lindsay Graham, Senator Todd Young, Senator Ben Cardin and Senator Bob Menendez, and Chair of House Armed Services Committee Rep. Adam Smith. Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Commissioner of Customs and Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, also participated in the meeting.

(Image Credit: UAE Foreign Ministry/Website)

