UAE In Final Stages Of Purchasing South Korean-made Surface To Air Missiles: Reports

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Tuesday, announced its plans to purchase South Korean-made mid-range surface to air missiles in a deal that is expected to reach US$3.5 billion. The revelation was made by the Emirati Ministry of Defence which stated that the Korean Air defence projectiles ( M-SAM) would bolster the defence capabilities of the country. Notably, the M-SAM system or Cheolmae-2, developed by South Korea’s Agency of Defence Development (ADD) with aid from Russia is considered one of the most advanced missiles in the world.

As of now, no confirmation has been made by Seoul on whether or when the deal would materialise. However, an official at the South Korean Ministry of Defence told South China Morning Post that the deal was “still under negotiation”. A separate report by Gulf Today quoted Tariq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, CEO of the Tawazun Economic Council, as saying that the UAE had reached “very advanced stages in negotiations with the Korean side” and could close the deal very soon. Tawazun Economic Council is the procurement agency for the UAE’s Ministry of Defence and Abu Dhabi Police.

Increased arms procurement by mid-east states

Given the security crisis in the middle east region, an increasing number of countries are procuring ammunitions from militarily powerful states in a bid to bolster thei defence capabilities. Recently, Qatar expressed frustration over the US’ delay of approval of its request for the purchase of advanced drones, as per a report by The Wall Street Journal. It was over a year ago that Doha had requested US State Department to purchase four MQ-9b predator drones that could help the Gulf state to monitor its natural gas facilities as well as regional threats. However, Washington has failed to act upon the request as of now.

Meanwhile, a discreet report by Doha News disclosed that the country was also eying US-made F-35 fighter jets. It also stated that the purchase of American defence equipment and jets is expected to be at the top of Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s agenda during his visit to Washington in November. It is worth noting that Qatar hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East, the Al-Udeid airbase, which is used extensively by the US for its operations in the region.

Image: modgovae/Twitter