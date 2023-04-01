UAE Provides Medical Kit And Food Supplies To Earthquake Victims Of Afghanistan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent medical aid and food supplies to Afghanistan earthquake victims, in a bid to help and provide sufficient aid, reported Afghanistan-based Khaama Press. The aid announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates came on Friday. Notably, the aid by the UAE came after the country was jolted by an earthquake this week. An earthquake of a magnitude of 6.5 struck Afghanistan this week, which has killed more than ten people and injured several. A natural disaster has caused major damage in the country, more than 650 homes have been destructed by the earthquake, which also inflicted financial and economic damage, as per the local news report. The areas where the damage was caused were: Badakhshan, Takhar, Panjshir, and Kunar.

While announcing the aid for the Kabul victims of the earthquake, the UAE ministry wrote in a statement, "Today, the UAE sent a plane carrying 38 tons of urgent medical and food supplies to Afghanistan to meet the needs of thousands of Afghan families affected by earthquakes that recently struck northeastern Afghanistan." Further, they would also be supplying commodities to improve humanitarian assistance for disadvantaged groups, such as women, children, and the elderly. "Providing these supplies is part of the UAE's enduring efforts to provide urgent relief to countries affected by natural disasters and enhance humanitarian support for vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly," read the statement as per the Afghan news agency. UAE's relief has been helping to mitigate the impact of the earthquake that struck southeastern Afghanistan, since last June, reported the Frontier Post. The UAE has already built a 1,000-square-meter field hospital with 75 beds which has been catering to more than 200 patients daily. Furthermore, the statement added that the UAE sent medical aid, equipment, and teams specialised in treating injuries caused by natural disasters.