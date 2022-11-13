UAE Recruited US Intelligence Officials To Manipulate American Government: Report

The Arab nation of UAE has been hiring US officials to manipulate the US government, as per a report from The Washington Post. UAE has been recruiting former US intelligence officials to conduct surveillance on American political leaders. The Arab nation has been taking advantage of vulnerabilities in the US political system for decades, according to a National Intelligence Council report, The Washington Post story stated.

These vulnerabilities include campaign contributions, the influence of powerful US lobbying firms and "weak implementation of disclosure laws intended to guard against interference by foreign governments."

The report claims that whilst national security professionals are aware of some of these efforts, they are not aware of all of these efforts as some resemble espionage operations. UAE hired former American intelligence officials to surveil US companies, politicians, journalists and dissidents. UAE’s ambassador to Washington Yousef Al Otaiba apparently said to Washington Post that UAE is proud of, "UAE’s influence and good standing in the US.”

UAE imports a significant amount of US military hardware

“It has been hard earned and well deserved. It is the product of decades of close UAE-US cooperation and effective diplomacy. It reflects common interests and shared values,” the ambassador added. UAE and US are not rival nations but allied nations. Over the years, the US has supplied UAE with high-level military hardware, such as F-35 fighter jets and MQ-9 aerial drones.

The goal of the meddling operation carried out by the UAE was to manipulate US policies in such a way that it aligns more closely with UAE's interests. America's National Intelligence Council heads America's 19 different intelligence agencies and digests information from all of these agencies. UAE is the third biggest importer of US military hardware.

US intelligence generally focuses on activities being conducted by rival nations, focusing on activities by a so-called allied nation reveals a shift in thinking.

According to the report, UAE is not the only nation which runs influence operations inside the US. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Taiwan, Israel and other governments run influence operations inside the US to manipulate US policy in their nation's favour. Recently, the head of Brookings Institution, a prominent think-tank in Washington DC, was investigated for being on the payrolls of the Qatari government without disclosing it to the US government. In October, there was also a report of UAE hiring ex-US servicemen to work for UAE's military.