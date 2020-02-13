UAE: RTA Trying New Technology That Can Charge E-vehicles While On Move

A new wireless technology is on trial in UAE which helps an electric vehicle get charged while in motion, according to the reports on February 13. The wireless charging unit is fitted beneath a 60-meter road stretch in the city and uses Shaped Magnetic Field in Resonance technology to charge the vehicles while in motion, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). RTA said in a statement that the initial phase covers preparing the infrastructure and fitting an embedded power-charging grid underneath a road strip for wireless charging of electric vehicles and buses in motion.

RTA has launched the test-run of the dynamic wireless charging of electric vehicles and buses in motion using the Shaped Magnetic Field In Resonance technology. pic.twitter.com/imJbwHXoJc — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 12, 2020

Initiative to launch environment-friendly vehicles

Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, Mohammed Al Tayer, said that the project is one such RTA's initiatives as part of Dubai's major step to the use of environmentally friendly vehicles and sustainable transport means.

Officials added that the technology enhances the seamless operation of the vehicle without having to stop at charging stations. The statement said that this major initiative will reduce pollution and will not block movements on the streets. It is also expected that the initiative will increase the number of e-vehicles in Dubai. The RTA has partnered with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Dubai Silicon Oasis to kickstart the project, according to the state-led media.

