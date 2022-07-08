UAE To Strike Deal With Taliban To Manage A Number Of Airports In The Country: Report

Amid the ongoing political and economic turmoil in Afghanistan, an agreement between the Taliban and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to take place which will allow the Gulf state to manage a number of airports in Afghanistan, according to media reports on Thursday. The arrangement, which would be made public in the coming weeks, would assist the Taliban regime in lessening their isolation from the outside world as they rule a destitute country where there is a severe food shortage and financial catastrophe, ANI reported.

After months of negotiations, reports surfaced in May that the Taliban were in discussions with the UAE regarding running Afghanistan's airports, including the one in the nation's capital Kabul. According to an Associated Press report, the Taliban revealed a deal on May 24, permitting an Emirati business to run three airports in Afghanistan. As per the agreement, the Herat airport, Kabul airport and Kandahar airports would be managed by the Abu Dhabi-based company GAAC Solutions.

UAE to manage the airports in Afghanistan

According to AP, it has been reported that they signed the agreement with a person they identified as a managing director for GAAC during a news conference in Kabul. The agreement was signed by Ghulam Jelani Wafa, the Taliban's acting deputy minister of transportation and civil aviation. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister appointed by the Taliban, was also present.

Meanwhile, due to the dire economic circumstances in Afghanistan, Turkish and Qatari businesses inked a pact in December 2021 to run the airports in the provinces of Balkh, Herat, Kandahar, and Khost as well as the Kabul airport.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, without meeting any resistance, and took complete control of the Afghan capital, Kabul. Later in September, the extremists proclaimed total victory in Afghanistan and established an interim administration; however, no nation has formally recognised it so far. Since coming to power in Kabul, the Taliban regime has enacted laws that significantly restrict fundamental rights, especially those of women and girls.

After August 2021, when the US, World Bank, and other donors deprived the Central Bank of Afghanistan of its foreign assets and access to financial aid, the Afghan economy crumbled as millions of people lost their income, ANI reported. Along with chronic food insecurity, a scarcity of medicine, and an increase in illnesses linked to malnutrition, over 90% of Afghans live in poverty.

(Image: AP/ ANI)