UAE's Foreign Minister Arrives In India For 2-day Visit, Set To Hold Talks With Jaishankar

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in India, on a 2 day visit. He will hold bilateral talks with India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. A statement from the MEA read that, "His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, is paying an official visit to India from November 21-22, 2022".

The UAE foreign minister intends to deepen the bilateral cooperation between India and UAE. Back in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UAE. It is to mention that India and UAE are also a part of the I2U2, which involves India, Israel, UAE and USA. During his visit, PM Modi had met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. S Jaishankar also recently visited the middle eastern nation, to co-chair the 14th Joint Commission Meeting and the 3rd Strategic Dialogue with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, as per a report from ANI.

India and UAE relations

UAE is important for India as a significant number of Indians reside in UAE and they send remittances back home. These remittances are a significant source of government revenue. Nearly 2.75 million Indians reside in the UAE and contribute greatly to UAE's economy and development. Although the UAE is an Islamic nation, it is witnessing the construction of its first Hindu temple. In 2018, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. Some estimates suggest that UAE is India's third biggest trading partner. Both countries established diplomatic relations with each other back in 1972.

From 2004, India and UAE trade witnessed a significant upswing because a FTA was signed between the two nations. On May 1, 2022, both nations signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The goal of the CEPA is to boost the non-oil bilateral trade between the two nations. Ever since the CEPA came into effect, India’s non-oil exports to UAE have already risen by 14 percent. India is concerned that the trade deficit has widened over the recent years in UAE's favour and is seeking to boost its exports to UAE. As of now, the trade is still recovering from the decline that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.