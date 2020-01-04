Uber Passenger Pays Off Driver's College Debt, Attends Her Graduation

In a heartwarming gesture, an Uber passenger paid off driver's college debt and helped her to return to college. A single mom of three, Latonya Young invited the 'life-changing' person Kevin Esch to her graduation which only became possible after Esch paid off the unpaid balance of nearly $700.

During one of her trips, Young met a kindhearted stranger Kevin Esch. While droving Esch to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for an Atlanta United game, she sharing her life story. The 43-year-old Young told Esch how she had to drop out of her college at the age of 16 after giving birth to her first child because of debt. She also narrated how every time Young tried to pay the remaining balance, she would spend the money on her kids.

Reportedly, a few days after the ride, she got a message from Georgia State University stating 'you can register for classes now' and Young was 'blown away'. Young recently graduated with a degree in criminal justice and made sure to invite the man who helped her 'achieve her dreams'.

As per international media reports, Esch said that there was something about Young which 'resonated' with him and led to their 'incredible friendship'. Esch also said that he is 'incredibly proud' of what Young has achieved. The 43-year-old now plans to pursue her bachelor's degree and hopes of becoming a lawyer.

Earlier, Young used to do two jobs a day to support her family and complete her education. She used to work as a hairstylist by day and an Uber driver at night. However, Young believes 'it is not how you start in life, but how you finish'.

Church pays off over $5 million medical debt

In another kind gesture, a Southern California congregation collected more than $5 million to pay off medical debt for 5,555 patients as a Christmas gift to the people of Los Angeles. The Christian Assembly Church in Eagle Rock, California, mapped out 28 neighbourhoods in Los Angeles and worked with a non-profit organisation, RIP medical debt, to figure out the debt of financially struggling families.

The church found out that people in those neighbourhoods earning less than half of the federal poverty level had accumulated over $5 million of medical debt. The church announced that it has purchased all the debt, unanimously approved by elders, and forgave every dollar in lieu of one penny. “Because of the generosity of the people at Christian Assembly Church, we are able to give a Christmas gift to the people of Los Angeles, no strings attached,” says co-pastor Tom Hughes in a video announcement.

