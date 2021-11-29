UK And Israel To Work Together To Prevent Iran From Acquiring Nuclear Weapons: Report

UK and Israel have decided to work together to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, according to a joint article published in the Daily Telegraph on Sunday. In the article, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated that they would also work around the clock to keep the Iranian dictatorship from obtaining nuclear weapons. They emphasised the importance of working closely with the allies and partners to prevent Tehran's plans.

In Vienna, Iran and international countries will meet to discuss resuming the JCPOA nuclear accord. Iranian officials have emphasised that the talks will not focus on nuclear problems, but rather on the United States' return to the nuclear accord and the lifting of sanctions, according to the Jerusalem Post. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett cautioned that the international powers' willingness to relax sanctions is extremely concerning.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also criticised the gunshot attack in Jerusalem's Old City last week, as well as the recent harassment of Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely outside the London School of Economics, according to Daily Telegraph. They stated that anti-Semitism has no place anywhere on the planet and that is why the United Kingdom has taken a stance in favour of Israel in the conflict against Hamas.

On Monday, the two declared that they have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding that will boost cooperation in cyber, technology, trade and defence. They also stated that this agreement would encourage technology discoveries that can transform the world while also creating high-quality jobs in both countries and providing security forces with capabilities, according to Jerusalem Post. They believe that the best type of government is a democracy based on freedom, allowing citizens to develop, create and achieve their goals.

Israel and the United Kingdom have created a trade relationship

According to the Daily Telegraph, Israel and the United Kingdom have created a trade relationship worth over NIS 21 billion. The two leaders stated that their nations can do so much more to create jobs and fuel economic growth and that they would pave the way for a UK-Israel free trade deal to be negotiated. Israel will become a Tier One cyber partner for the UK. The article concluded by stating that Israel and the United Kingdom are close friends, and they are working to strengthen their relationship.

Image: AP