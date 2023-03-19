UK And Rwanda Sign Updated Deal On Relocation Of Migrants Living In Britain

An update to an old agreement has been signed between the UK and Rwanda over the controversial bilateral deal on relocating illegal migrants living in the UK.

On Sunday, the UK government announced an agreement signed between UK Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman and Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta that will allow the deportation of people who came to the UK illegally to the central African country.

Everything you need to know about UK-Rwanda migrant relocation agreement

"The Home Secretary and Dr Biruta signed an update to the Memorandum of Understanding, expanding the partnership further to all categories of people who pass through safe countries and make illegal and dangerous journeys to the UK," the statement read.

The measure will help the British government realize the measures proposed in its bill on illegal migration, meaning any person who has illegally entered the British borders and is unable to return to their home country will be relocated to Rwanda. Earlier this week, Braverman presented a bill to parliament that seeks to relocate migrants who came to Britain illegally by boat. The British government has also made it clear that asylums will be granted only in exceptional cases and within a yearly quota. However, Braverman's plan has faced serious criticism from several parties, including the opposition and various human rights organizations, who have argued that this kind of focused relocation will not effectively prevent illegal migration to the UK, while others say the bill violates human rights.

The first batch of refugees was scheduled to be deported to Rwanda on June 14, 2022, but the flight was canceled at the last moment after the European Court of Human Rights granted a last-minute appeal to all the asylum seekers on board. Rwanda has received 120 million pounds ($145 million) from the UK government for the failed relocation of illegal migrants to the country and is not happy with the European Court's decision.

Image: AP