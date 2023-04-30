The UK government announced on Saturday that it has completed its evacuation efforts in Sudan, having flown out a total of 1,888 people on 21 flights. The vast majority of those evacuated were British nationals and their dependents, with some NHS doctors without British passports included. According to the Foreign Office, this was the largest evacuation of any Western nation from the country as Sudan conflict has now entered its third week.

Those who were unable to fly out are seeking refuge by crossing Sudan's land borders, as per a report from Sky news. The final flight departed from Wadi Saeedna airfield on Thursday evening, with the Foreign Office confirming that their rescue efforts had come to an end.

Death toll has risen to 411 in Sudan

Despite a ceasefire that was supposed to last until midnight on Sunday, reports of gunfire and heavy artillery in parts of the capital Khartoum have emerged from residents. The Sudan Doctors' Syndicate, which measures casualties, reported that the civilian death toll has risen to 411, and the number of injured to 2,023.

Sudanese refugees are seeking safety in other nations

The United Nations has stated that over 50,000 Sudanese refugees, mostly women and children, have crossed into Chad, Egypt, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic since the crisis began. This diaspora could increase regional instability, as South Sudan and the Central African Republic have been scarred by years of ethnic fighting and turmoil, and Chad's own democratic transition was derailed by a 2021 coup.

As civilians attempt to flee the conflict in Khartoum, they encounter further obstacles such as a long and dangerous overland journey to Port Sudan. Ships evacuating people via the Red Sea have been departing from there. The UK government has announced that it will continue to provide support to British nationals who remain in Sudan, shifting its focus to providing consular support to British nationals in Port Sudan and neighboring countries in the region. Evacuation efforts have faced difficulties, with a Turkish plane involved in an evacuation mission hit by gunfire outside of Khartoum on Friday. The British government was criticised by its citizens for prioritising evacuation of diplomats.