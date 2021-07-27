UK: British Museum To Restore Eight Glass Artefacts Damaged In Beirut Port Blast

The British Museum and The European Fine Art Foundation (TEFAF) have announced a collaborative effort to restore eight ancient glass artefacts damaged in the Beirut Port Blast last year. The glass vessels were shattered in the immense blast that shook the city on August 4, 2020. The restoration announcement was made on July 27, Tuesday by the British Museum authorities in London.

The damaged vessels were from the Roman and early Islamic periods. The artefacts were on display in the Archaeological Museum at the American University of Beirut (AUB) when the explosion took place. "The case they were in blew over from the force of the blast, shattering the glass objects," the TEFAF informed in a statement. Expectedly, the new collaboration will see "hundreds of the glass fragments painstakingly pieced back together and restored" at the conservation laboratories at the British Museum in London, the statement added. Take a look:

#TEFAF Museum Restoration Fund 2021.



With the support of #TEFAF, @britishmuseum announces an important project to restore eight ancient glass vessels which were severely damaged in the Beirut port explosion in Lebanon on 4 August 2020.https://t.co/uN6LPTkigW pic.twitter.com/WEZcSuUySK — TEFAF | The European Fine Art Foundation (@TEFAF) July 27, 2021

Most vessels from the historic era were beyond repair

Among the significant artefacts that were displayed, contained 72 Roman, Byzantine, and Islamic period glass vessels. Most vessels were shattered beyond repair with only 15 being identified as salvageable, the TEFAF mentioned. "Of these, only eight are safe to travel to the British Museum, which has the facilities and expertise to restore and conserve these items," the institution added in their statement. The AUB Archaeological Museum is located about 3.2 km from the place of the incident. The infrastructure sustained heavy damage to its windows and doors during the explosion.

We’re pleased to announce a collaboration with the Archaeological Museum at @AUB_Lebanon, with the support of @TEFAF, to restore eight ancient glass vessels that were damaged in the 2020 Beirut port explosion.



Find out more: https://t.co/i8X6R9FxZA #TEFAF pic.twitter.com/6fBRCiizbe — British Museum (@britishmuseum) July 27, 2021

Talking about the importance of restoring these priceless artefacts, TEFAF chairman Hidde van Seggelen said, "These objects hold immense historical, artistic, and cultural significance. Their return to their rightful form is a powerful symbol of healing and resilience after disaster." Meanwhile, TEFAF Director also expressed satisfaction on being able to extend help to mend the relics. "The destruction of these works of art was a terrible consequence of a larger tragedy for the people of Beirut. We are proud to support the restoration of the glass vessels through TEFAF’s Museum Restoration Fund...Their return to their rightful form is a powerful symbol of healing and resilience after a disaster," he said.

The unfortunate explosion

The massive explosion that took place in the capital city of Lebanon killed approximately 200 and left 4,000 missing on August 4, 2020. According to the authorities, the blast occurred when a fire at a warehouse, Hangar 12, on the waterfront ignited a cache of ammonium nitrate. The explosive material was stored at the warehouse for more than six years, local media reported. Even though Beirut has picked up the pieces and cemented the rubble, but a full-fledged restoration is months-if, not years-away.

(Input: TEFAF and AUB/Twitter)