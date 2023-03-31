UK Defence Minister Would 'love' To Emulate Finland, Sweden's Military Model

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that he would "love" to see Britain emulate the military reservists model that is being used by the two nordic nations — Finland and Sweden. A large pool of reservists was drawn from the compulsory military service undertaken by young adults by the two countries to bolster defences amid the ongoing Russian offensive on Europe's eastern flank. Speaking in London alongside Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson, Wallace reportedly said that the "conscription and reserve(s) often go hand in hand" as he hailed the nordic countries' sublime model. It is to be noted that the UK scrapped the mandatory national service for all young men in 1960.

"So I definitely think we're all envious of how they use their reserves. And you know, I would like, love to have a model like that," Wallace was quoted as saying by the agencies.

Wallace highlights 'positive impact' of reservists in Finland and Sweden

While Wallace did not openly call for the UK to return to mandatory national service, he underscored the "positive impact" of reservists in Finland and Sweden. Wallace "praised the reservist models in those countries and did not in any way state he wanted to introduce conscription in the UK," a ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by RFI. He noted that there was "a different cultural thing" that was at play for both Nordic countries. He hailed their decision for the conscription in the decades since World War II after a seven-year break for Sweden due to Russian aggression. "And I think we've got to recognise that again the lesson of Ukraine is how do we work on our resilience, and part of that is about reserves," Wallace was reported as saying.

This week, Finland inched a step closer to joining NATO after Hungary ratified the Nordic country's bid. In the coming weeks, Turkey is expected to announce a decision too. It remains the only Alliance member that hasn't approved Finland's membership yet over the differences about meeting the terms of the memorandum signed in June last year. There are many steps and procedures that are still pending for Finland becomes 31st full member of NATO.