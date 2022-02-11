UK Defence Secretary To Warn Putin That Invading Ukraine Is 'lose-lose' For Russia

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who travelled to Moscow on February 11 to hold talks with his Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu, said that he will convey to the Russians that invasion of Ukraine would be a ‘lose-lose’ situation. Wallace is expected to meet with Shoigu and conduct 2+2 dialogue on the issues related to Ukraine’s security and easing tensions with NATO, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

"The Defence Secretary is glad that Russia has accepted the invitation to talk with his counterpart,” a senior defence source told the British press. "Given the last defence bilateral between our two countries took place in London in 2013, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has offered to meet in Moscow instead,” the unnamed military source further informed.

"Secretary of Defence Wallace has been clear that he will explore all avenues to achieve stability and a resolution to the Ukraine crisis. We are in communication with the Russian government,” UK’s military source told the British news outlet.

Commons Defence Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood meanwhile told BBC Radio 4 Today that Wallace’s visit comes as Russian incursion threat is "imminent" and that "Putin is taking full advantage of a weakened West.” Ellwood asserted that UK “is looking risk-averse, somewhat timid.”

During the conference alongside Ben Wallace, Russia’s Defence Minister General Sergey Shoigu told Russian state-affiliated media that the UK Moscow cooperation “is at almost zero” as he questioned the UK for sending its special forces to Ukraine. He asked Britain to stop supplying arms and troops to Ukraine and escalating unnecessary bilateral tensions. “I would like to see the reason why the United Kingdom is sending special forces to Ukraine and until what time (they) will be there,” Gen Shoigu said.

(Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine. Britain's top diplomat has urged Russia to take the path of diplomacy. Image: AP)

"Were Russia to be so foolish as to make the catastrophic mistake of invading any part of Ukraine, the Ukrainian army - which themselves number about 200,000, maybe 150,000 in reserve - they will fight. And there will be bloodshed, I think everybody in Russia must understand that and it will not be easy" UK Prime Minister Boris Johsnon had said.

Today Prime Minister @BorisJohnson met @NATO Secretary-General @jensstoltenberg to discuss the situation in Ukraine.



The UK is committed to European security, doubling the number of troops in Estonia and deploying more RAF jets to help protect NATO’s southeast corner. pic.twitter.com/ZVf9jIFLPJ — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 10, 2022

The Prime Minister met Polish Prime Minister @MorawieckiM today and discussed our response to the situation in Ukraine.



The Prime Minister has announced 1,000 more British troops will be put at readiness to support a humanitarian response in Poland, should it be needed.



🇬🇧🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/HkDAYx7lTE — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 10, 2022

UK threatens Putin of 'tough' economic sanctions

The UK earlier threatened to ‘toughen and expand’ economic sanctions against Russia in coordination with its partner, the US, should Russian President Vladimir Putin invade Ukraine. Meanwhile, at the military base in Warsaw, UK Defence Secretary Wallace had admitted that the UK has been supplying defensive weaponry, anti-tank missiles, and had been training Ukrainian troops to counter Russian aggression.

(Combat crews of the S-400 air defence system take up combat duty at the training ground in the Brest region during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills in Belarus. Image: AP)

(Combat crews of the S-400 air defence system drive to take up combat duty at the training ground in the Brest region during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills in Belarus. Image: AP)

In military support to its ally Kyiv, Britain dispatched 30 elite troops, some 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers, and surveillance aircraft to Ukraine under Operational Orbital (official name of British military's security assistance mission to Kyiv that began in 2015 after Moscow annexation of Crimea).

Members of the UK’s Ranger Regiment, part of the Army's newly formed Special Operations Brigade, flew out the military planes with the anti-tank weaponry to help Kyiv soldiers fight over 127,000 Russian forces that have amassed on the border. The UK has been at the forefront of providing military support to Ukraine as US intel warned that Russia has been planning a new, large-scale multi-front military intervention into Ukraine, and has mobilised troops ostensibly from the Belarusian front.