UK Defence Secy Wallace Defends Amazon Comments In Ukrainian Tweets

Following the news of Ben Wallace leaving the position of defence secretary, Wallace attempted to clarify comments he made earlier this week that the UK is not an "Amazon for weapons". The tweet was posted in Ukrainian.

"The UK is not an "Amazon" delivery service for weapons to Ukraine and Kyiv might be wise to let its supporters "see gratitude", said Britain's defence secretary. Further, he added that his "counsel" to the Ukrainians was to keep in mind that they need to persuade some doubting politicians in Washington and other capitals that the tens of billions of pounds they are spending on military aid to their country for its war with Russia is worthwhile.

Wallace justifies his comments on Ukraine

In a long series of tweets, Britain's defence secretary on July 16, took it to Twitter and wrote, "My comments about how best to support Ukraine caused a lot of interest and were somewhat misrepresented." Further, he added that For the record, as someone who has been at the forefront of mobilizing support for Ukraine, I have discussed the challenges that may arise as we work toward the common goal of helping Ukraine get what it needs to defeat this illegal invasion."

While urging Ukraine to realise, he wrote, "I said that Ukraine sometimes needs to realize that in many countries and in some parliaments there is not such strong support as in Great Britain." "It was a comment not about governments, but more about citizens and members of parliaments."

The defence secretary went on to explain and wrote, " We are fortunate that the citizens of the United Kingdom and all parties in our parliament support our efforts to provide Ukraine with the necessary means. Our approval ratings for supporting Ukraine are among the highest in Europe - over 70%."

He also justified that his comments were meant to reflect that it is important to remember not to talk to yourself, but to make an effort to reach out to other citizens who still need to be convinced. In his tweet, he also stressed that Britain's relationship with Ukraine is not "transactional" but more "partnership".

"I will personally continue to support Ukraine on its path for as long as it takes, but national parliaments often have competing needs and Ukraine and the UK must continue to encourage this strong support, with facts and friendship," wrote Wallace in the last.