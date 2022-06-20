UK Envoy Asserts Country 'does Not Support' Political Change Via Violence In Afghanistan

A day after the ghastly terror attack in Kabul Gurdwara, the UK government on Sunday asserted that it does not endorse a political solution in Afghanistan through brutality. In a statement, the Charge d' Affaires at the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha, Hugo Shorter, said that London does not support anyone, including Afghan nationals, who are seeking to "secure political change through violence." He went on to deplore the ISIS-Khorasan attack that rocked Kabul in the early hours of Saturday.

"The UK doesn't support anyone seeking political change through violence, or any activity inciting violence for political purposes in Afghanistan and will not allow UK soil to be used to plan or prepare it and we strongly discourage others from doing so," Shorter said, as quoted by the British Embassy in Kabul.

Shorter went on and said that "violence of any kind is not in Afghanistan's interest, nor the international community's and we deplore terrorist attacks of all kinds." He added, "To promote peace and stability, to deliver essential humanitarian support to the Afghan people, and to address shared concerns on security, there is no alternative to engaging pragmatically with the current administration of Afghanistan, and that is what we are doing."

This comes after the UK's former chief of Defence David Richards predicted that eventually, the Western governments will recognise the Taliban interim regime in Afghanistan. “I think the West is going to end up recognizing the Taliban regime. If that is the case, then we would better get on with it quicker, sooner rather than later. There’s a great phrase to be magnanimous in victory. I think this is an occasion for us to be magnanimous in defeat,” Richards said, as reported by The Khaama Press.

Afghan envoy to India condemns Kabul Gurdwara attack

Afghanistan ambassador to India, Farid Mamundazay on Sunday slammed the attack on Kabul's Karte Parwan Gurdwara, calling it "violent and heinous." Speaking to ANI, Mamundazay said it was a strike "not just on the Sikh community but the entire civilized population of Afghanistan." He added, "Sadly, this isn't the first incident in the last few months. We condemn this violent and heinous attack."

Delhi | This attack was not just on a Sikh gurdwara but the entire civilised population of Afghanistan. Sadly, this isn't the first incident in the last few months. We condemn this violent and heinous attack: Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay on Kabul attack pic.twitter.com/fLSUPyLHJC — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

He also recalled the harmonic relationship between Sikhs living in Afghanistan and the nationals. "It is their country," he said, adding that New Delhi is incumbent in making efforts to get in touch with leaders in Kabul and make "preparations...to bring those who are willing to come here."

Kabul Gurdwara attack

Unidentified gunmen opened fire inside the premises of Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul around 7 am on Saturday. At least 30 people were inside the gurudwara chanting Sukhmani Sahib or morning prayers at the time the firing broke out. Total 5 people have reportedly been killed, including three infiltrators, Afghanistan's Pajhwok News reported. Among the killed was Sawinder Singh, a 60-year-old resident of Ghazni district in southeast Afghanistan.

The Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for the deadly terror attack, calling it "an act of support for the Prophet." In its statement on its propaganda website, the terrorist outfit wrote, that the strike was targetted Hindus and Sikhs. Several blasts tore the prayer hall after the terrorist "penetrated the temple" in Kabul and opened fired machine guns and hand grenades. PM Narendra Modi also expressed shock over the "cowardly" attack.

(Image: AP/PTI)