UK Envoys Meet Taliban Leaders In Afghanistan, Vow To Continue Playing Positive Role

UK Prime Minister's High Representative for Afghan Transition Sir Simon Gass and Martin Longden, the charge d'affaires of the UK mission in Afghanistan, met Taliban representatives on October 5, according to the statement released by the UK Foreign Office.

"Sir Simon Gass, the Prime Minister's High Representative for Afghan Transition, and Dr Martin Longden, Chargé d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha, arrived in Afghanistan today to hold negotiations with the Taliban. They met with Taliban leaders such as Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, and Mawlawi Abdul-Salam Hanafi," read the press release.

According to the Afghan government's press centre, Gass stated that the United Kingdom will continue to "play a positive role in Afghanistan" and give humanitarian aid through the United Nations and other international organisations. He emphasised that issues relating to Afghan women's access to higher education and the country's security will be given special consideration.

Baradar urged to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign assets

Abdul Ghani Baradar, acting deputy leader of the Taliban-appointed government, reiterated Afghanistan's commitment to improving relations with the rest of the world, particularly the United Kingdom, and urged the international community to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign assets.

After the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the British Embassy was temporarily transferred to Doha in early September.

The Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, Kabul, in mid-August, and the last remaining stronghold of resistance, Panjshir, collapsed in early September. The organisation then established an all-male provisional administration, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who had served as Afghanistan's foreign minister during the Taliban.

Taliban continues to harass Afghan Women

While UK authorities expressed concern about the treatment of minorities and the role of women, it was reported that Taliban fighters have arrested Dr Malalai, formerly the head of women's affairs for the Red Crescent and an anchor for a local TV station, in a raid on her house in Khost province. The Taliban have maintained their prohibition on girls of secondary school age attending education sessions, which is now in its 17th day. Furthermore, French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that the G7 countries should not recognise the Taliban unless and until the Taliban provides guarantees about the treatment of women and children, as well as assurances from the Taliban that the country will not be used as a base for terrorists.

