UK Firm Synairgen Announces 'major Breakthrough' In COVID-19 Treatment

An aerosol-based drug could drastically reduce the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients requiring ventilator or dying from the infection, according to trial results published by a British Biotech firm. Synairgen plc announced the results from its trial of SNG001 on 101 patients from nine specialist sites in the UK from March 30 to May 27.

In the randomised Phase II trial, patients receiving SNG001 had a 79 per cent lower risk of developing severe complications compared to placebo. Additionally, patients who received SNG001 were more than twice as likely to recover from COVID-19 as those on placebo, the firm claimed.

Richard Marsden, CEO of Synairgen, said in a statement that SNG001 has significantly reduced breathlessness, one of the main symptoms of severe COVID-19. He emphasised that the assessment of SNG001 in COVID-19 patients could signal a major breakthrough in the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

“Our efforts are now focused on working with the regulators and other key groups to progress this potential COVID-19 treatment as rapidly as possible,” said Marsden.

The company also issued a clarification on July 21, saying a Phase II trial is designed to test the efficacy of a drug and takes place before the drug is approved or able to be marketed. It said that the company will be working with the regulators and other key groups to progress this potential COVID-19 treatment as rapidly as possible.

“As with any drug undergoing clinical trials, Synairgen will require regulatory approval before SNG001 can be marketed on a commercial basis,” said the company.

Read: Indian Medical Experts Welcome Oxford Trial Results For COVID Vaccine

UK signs fresh deals

Meanwhile, Britain has secured early access to 90 million vaccine doses by signing separate deals with an alliance of Pfizer and Biotech, and French group Valneva. The UK government announced on July 20 that it has signed a binding agreement with BioNTech/Pfizer to secure 30 million doses of vaccine.

According to UK business ministry, the in-principle agreement with Vaneva allows the government to secure 60 million doses of vaccine, with an option to acquire another 40 million doses of the vaccine if it is proven to be “safe, effective and suitable. The two major vaccine deals come after its recent agreement with AstraZeneca to produce 100 million doses of a potential vaccine being developed in partnership with Oxford University.

Read: Wuhan-made Chinese Covid Vaccine Found 'safe', After Oxford Vaccine's Positive Results

Read: Boris Johnson Not '100% Certain' Of COVID-19 Vaccine Availability This Year

(Representational Image: AP)