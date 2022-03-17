UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss To Visit India By March End Amid Russia-Ukraine War

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to visit India by the end of March to discuss bilateral relations. It is to mention that Truss' India's visit comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which entered its fourth week on Thursday. The meeting will address the sweeping sanctions on Russia that have led to an unprecedented hike in prices of several key items. As per reports, Truss will be accompanied by senior US and European officials, including US Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

However, there is no official statement from London over the finalised date of visit. It is learned that during her visit, Truss will also talk about the contours of the Indo-Pacific partnership with India. The meeting is also expected to push UK-India ties amid efforts to seal the trade pact with New Delhi.

India raised concerns over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine

India has maintained a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict owing to its economic, security-wise, education-wise and political connection with the countries linked in the ongoing war, according to a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier last month, India abstained from voting at the UN Security Council on a resolution that deplored Russia's actions against Ukraine. Later, India also refrained from the UNSC vote to call for a General Assembly meeting on Ukraine. Nevertheless, India has over time rooted for peace and dialogue to resolve the full-blown conflict that is "affecting every country across the world," PM Modi had said.

Given the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, New Delhi supplied humanitarian aid to Kyiv to support innocent lives struggling amid war. As many as 7 tranches of humanitarian supplies have been delivered to Kyiv and its neighbouring nations, T.S Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the UN said. On March 7, India also raised concern over Kyiv's worsening situation, further calling for non-political actions on humanitarian corridors.

