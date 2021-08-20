UK Foreign Secy Discusses Afghanistan Situation Over Phone With Chinese FM Wang Yi

The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday said that he discussed the prevailing situation in Afghanistan with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Taking to Twitter, Raab wrote, "Discussed Afghanistan with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today. We noted the importance of addressing security concerns, regional stability and addressing the humanitarian crisis."

Amid the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the UK foreign secretary on Thursday, 19 August, also chaired a meeting of G7 foreign and development ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States of America, as well as the High Representative of the European Union.

Discussed Afghanistan with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today. We noted the importance of addressing security concerns, regional stability and addressing the humanitarian crisis. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) August 19, 2021

G7 committed to ensuring the protection of civilians

After the meeting, the UK foreign secretary stated that G7 ministers have expressed their concerns over reports of violent retaliation in parts of Afghanistan while underlining the importance of the Taliban holding to their commitments to ensure the protection of civilians.

While efforts are being made to maintain stability in the war-torn country, G7 also called for the Taliban to ensure safe passage to foreign nationals and Afghans wanting to leave via the Kabul airport. The G7 ministers further stated that the unprecedented situation in Afghanistan requires an international response and vowed to engage with partners in the coming days in order to secure an inclusive political settlement and provide humanitarian assistance and support in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's future hangs in balance

Earlier on Thursday, The UK's Labour Party had urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to dismiss foreign secretary Dominic Raab for allegedly delegating crucial calls on the unfolding Afghanistan crisis. Afghanistan's future is hanging in balance as the country's democratically elected government collapsed after the Taliban seized Kabul on Sunday.

Following this, thousands of Afghans were forced to flee the country and take shelter in other neighbouring nations in order to save their lives. Visuals from the Kabul airport had shown a sea of people pushing and fighting to get inside the cabin from the only ladder connected to the front door. Thousands of civilians and several diplomats have been evacuated since the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital on Sunday.

(Image: ANI)