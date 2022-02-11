UK Foreign Secy Liz Truss Invites Russia's Sergey Lavrov To Visit Britain In Coming Months

UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss has invited her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to visit the country in the coming months, stated a press release issued by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on February 10. The UK desired a better bilateral relationship, but this was reliant on Russia deescalating and choosing the diplomatic route, the release added. On the other hand, Moscow has regularly and vehemently denied Western accusations that its activities are aggressive.

"The Foreign Secretary noted that our differences were with the aggressive policy of the Russian government towards Ukraine, not with the Russian people. She highlighted the cultural and educational links between Russia and the UK and invited Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit the UK in the coming months," the statement, read.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Russia's aggressive build-up of forces on Kyiv's border posed a threat to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to the press release, she made it clear that Russia needed to honour the international commitments it had made. She went on to add that Russian invasion of Ukraine will have tremendous ramifications and "incur severe costs."

The press release further emphasised that Russia needed to deescalate, withdraw its military from the border, and adopt a diplomatic road as proposed by NATO allies. In addition, Liz Truss cautioned that Russia's actions were counterproductive and had raised tensions, to which NATO and Ukraine had to respond.

"The Foreign Secretary noted the right of every nation to choose its own security arrangements. She rejected the notion that improving one nation’s security threatened another’s," the press release stated.

Peskov calls Russian invasion of Ukraine claims "empty and groundless"

Ukraine and the West have been repeating claims of a probable Russian "invasion" of Ukraine more regularly in recent months. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, called such reports an "empty and groundless" escalation of tensions, emphasising that Russia does not pose a threat to anyone. However, he warned that using force to address the crisis in southern Ukraine would have dire implications.

During their meeting in Moscow on Thursday, Liz Truss and Sergey Lavrov also addressed cooperation on the situation in Afghanistan and the return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The Foreign Secretary stated that the UK and Russia had a responsibility to maintain world peace and security as Permanent Members of the UN Security Council, and the two discussed cooperation on Iran's nuclear programme and the situation in Afghanistan, according to the paper.

Image: AP