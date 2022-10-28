Focus Is Not Just Vigilance To End Terror But Stopping Terrorists' Funds: UK Foreign Secy

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly who is on a visit to India on October 28, Friday, paid homage to the victims of the 26/11 terror attack at the United States Security Council (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting that is being held between October 28 and 29. At the session hosted in Mumbai, which is themed Soft Opening Session and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, Cleverly expressed his deepest condolences to the victims of the 26/11 terror attack and their families, three of whom were British nationals. "On behalf of the majesty’s government, I honour and remember them today," UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

"Today, we remember the 161 people who were killed when terrorists attacked Mumbai in 2008 and countless others who were injured in that attack. This morning ceremony reminds us of human costs and global impact of terrorism, it reminds us why we must remain united and steadfast in our efforts to defeat it," the UK's Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, said on Friday addressing the UNSC's Special Meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee.

Cleverly hailed India’s leadership in its fight against terrorism over the years. "I look forward to our further discussions, over this weekend," he noted, indicating the charting of further actions during the course of his visit. “We’re here because we know that the counter-terrorism cooperation must continue to adapt, and evolve to tackle new threats and emerging technology. “We must do all we can to deter attacks like the one that took place here in Mumbai from ever happening again,” he asserted stopping short of naming any country. Each of the victims we remember today, said Cleverly, "reminds us why our resolve must never waver. And what we do here today, matters so very much.”

'Pledge to combat terrorism remains unwavering:' UK's Foreign Secretary

As he expressed solidarity for India, Cleverly said that 14 years ago, the UNSC and all countries condemned the acts of terrorism unleashed on Indian soil, "regardless of the motivation." He then, on behalf of the UK government, pledged to fight terrorism for international peace and security. Today, said UK's Foreign Secretary, UK’s determination to honour the pledge to combat terrorism remains unwavering. "And it’s not just about vigilance, and security, focussed on those that carry out terrorism, but we understand that depriving the terrorists of funds to maintain a network and funds to recruit new members, is one of the most effective tools against them," Cleverly stressed.

The Foreign Secretary of the UK noted that early detection, as well as preventing and disrupting terrorists' finance is a key strand of the UK's defenses. "We have a strong legislative framework and our law enforcement agencies have a wide range of powers to curb terrorist financing," the British minister noted. As a member of the UNSC counter-terrorism committee, Cleverly underscored that it is a global "special responsibility" to safeguard and promote human rights by promoting counter-terrorism work. He then thanked the members of the UNSC for putting the 26/11 victims at the heart of “our work."

Image: AP, PTI