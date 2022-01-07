UK Govt Confirms Royal Navy Warship HMS Northumberland Hit Russian Submarine In 2020

In a first such since the end of the Cold War, the UK Ministry of Defence has confirmed that a towed sonar array trailing behind the Royal Navy's warship collided with a Russian Navy submarine. According to a report by BBC, the latest revelation came nearly after two years. Citing a popular TV series report, the media said that the Royal Navy's Type 23 frigate HMS Northumberland collided with a Russian Navy submarine in the North Atlantic Ocean in 2020. During the collision, vessels of both countries were damaged.

It is worth noting that the latest revelation was first disclosed in a recent episode of the television show Warship: Life At Sea. The television show telecasts the day-to-day operations of an actual Royal Navy warship.

"Television footage captures the moment crew onboard HMS Northumberland sounds the alarm, shouting 'what the hell was that,' 'shit,' 'what the f*** have I just hit' as the boat crashes into its towed array sonar," The Drive published the quote from a report of The Times newspaper.

Watch the trailer of "Warship Life at Sea” here:

The UK-based newspaper believed that the recent incident was one of the rarest that has been documented and made public. Citing some renowned historians, the media outlet said that the 2020 incident was the first such incident that was reported after the Cold War.

"In late 2020, a Russian submarine being tracked by HMS Northumberland came into contact with her towed array sonar." The Drive quoted the statement released by the UK Ministry of Defence. "The Royal Navy regularly tracks foreign ships and submarines in order to ensure the defence of the United Kingdom," added the statement.

There has been an increase in Russian submarine activity in recent years: Reports

Meanwhile, the UK media report noted that the incident was one of the rarest of its kind as the latest vessels are now equipped with advanced sensors and sonars that help the Captain keep an eye more precisely.

Though neither of the ministries stated the reason behind the collision, a BBC report said that there has been an increase in Russian submarine activity in recent years. The report said that the Royal Navy frigates regularly patrol the North Atlantic.

According to BBC, the UK Ministry of Defence usually does not comment on these kinds of reports but added that it revealed as the incident was caught on camera.

Image: Twitter/@NavyLookout/@RoyalNavy